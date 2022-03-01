Why To Invest In CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.03 changed hands at -$1.42 or -2.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.96B. CARG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.38% off its 52-week high of $50.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.63, which suggests the last value was 51.88% up since then. When we look at CarGurus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the CarGurus Inc. (CARG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CARG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CarGurus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.3.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) trade information

Instantly CARG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 40.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.03 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -2.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 44.02%, with the 5-day performance at 40.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) is 65.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CARG’s forecast low is $43.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.57% for it to hit the projected low.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CarGurus Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.54% over the past 6 months, a -7.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CarGurus Inc. will fall -6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $279.88 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that CarGurus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $297.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $151.55 million and $171.37 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 84.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 73.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.50%. The 2022 estimates are for CarGurus Inc. earnings to increase by 83.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

CARG Dividends

CarGurus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.39% of CarGurus Inc. shares while 100.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.88%. There are 100.17% institutions holding the CarGurus Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 9.71 million CARG shares worth $304.89 million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.13% or 9.28 million shares worth $291.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.24 million shares estimated at $108.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $79.74 million.