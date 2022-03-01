Why To Invest In Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.03 or 13.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.98M. AVGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -657.69% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Avinger Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the Avinger Inc. (AVGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVGR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avinger Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Instantly AVGR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2601 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 13.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.22%, with the 5-day performance at 3.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) is -4.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVGR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -669.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -669.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avinger Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.54% over the past 6 months, a 50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avinger Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Avinger Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.73 million and $2.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Avinger Inc. earnings to increase by 85.40%.

AVGR Dividends

Avinger Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.74% of Avinger Inc. shares while 12.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.37%. There are 12.16% institutions holding the Avinger Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.77% of the shares, roughly 4.56 million AVGR shares worth $3.39 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.47% or 2.36 million shares worth $1.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $2.22 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 1.42 million shares worth around $1.05 million.