Why Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.07 million Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.46. With the company’s per share price at $3.49 changed hands at $0.73 or 26.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $195.86M. FIXX’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.65% off its 52-week high of $11.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.54, which suggests the last value was 27.22% up since then. When we look at Homology Medicines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 556.99K.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Instantly FIXX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.52 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 26.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.12%, with the 5-day performance at -9.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is 15.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.99 days.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Homology Medicines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.60% over the past 6 months, a 38.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Homology Medicines Inc. will rise 6.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2,850.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,148.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $710k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Homology Medicines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $980k and $29.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -96.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Homology Medicines Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -9.40% per year.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.13% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares while 67.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.94%. There are 67.19% institutions holding the Homology Medicines Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.89% of the shares, roughly 5.65 million FIXX shares worth $44.47 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.94% or 4.54 million shares worth $35.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1.25 million shares estimated at $7.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.17% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $9.75 million.