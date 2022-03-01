What Is The Performance Outlook For BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched -0.10. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $14.67 changing hands around $2.06 or 16.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $282.97M. BPTâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 9.95% off its 52-week high of $13.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 80.1% up since then. When we look at BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trustâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 570.64K.

Analysts gave the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BPT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trustâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Instantly BPT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.41 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 16.32% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 220.87%, with the 5-day performance at 33.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is 78.36% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -22.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BPTâ€™s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a 18.2% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.2% for it to hit the projected low.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.20%. The 2022 estimates are for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust earnings to decrease by -83.00%.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April. The 5.39% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 5.39% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares while 3.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.02%. There are 3.02% institutions holding the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million BPT shares worth $0.47 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 85459.0 shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3211.0 shares worth around $13165.0.