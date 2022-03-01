UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 2.39 million UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.13 changed hands at -$0.21 or -4.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.84B. UWMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -201.45% off its 52-week high of $12.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.93, which suggests the last value was 4.84% up since then. When we look at UWM Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Analysts gave the UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended UWMC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Instantly UWMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.43 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.69%, with the 5-day performance at -7.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is -13.37% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UWMC’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -93.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.07% for it to hit the projected low.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $661.73 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that UWM Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $655.19 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -44.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for UWM Holdings Corporation earnings to increase by 354.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.82% per year.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07. The 9.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 9.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of UWM Holdings Corporation shares while 26.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.62%. There are 26.56% institutions holding the UWM Holdings Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.14% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million UWMC shares worth $49.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 3.17 million shares worth $22.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 2.38 million shares estimated at $16.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $12.66 million.