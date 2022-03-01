United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.84 million United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at $0.06 or 14.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $51.01M. UAMY’s last price was a discount, traded about -253.06% off its 52-week high of $1.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 24.49% up since then. When we look at United States Antimony Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 620.37K.

Analysts gave the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UAMY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. United States Antimony Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

Instantly UAMY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5198 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 14.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.57%, with the 5-day performance at 7.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) is 12.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UAMY’s forecast low is $0.60 with $0.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.45% for it to hit the projected low.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The 2022 estimates are for United States Antimony Corporation earnings to increase by 14.70%.

UAMY Dividends

United States Antimony Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.33% of United States Antimony Corporation shares while 11.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.13%. There are 11.12% institutions holding the United States Antimony Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 4.08 million UAMY shares worth $2.03 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.53% or 1.62 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.76 million shares estimated at $2.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $1.09 million.