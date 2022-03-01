TRVI Stock: More Upside For Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI)?

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.70 changing hands around $0.06 or 10.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.97M. TRVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -331.43% off its 52-week high of $3.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 34.29% up since then. When we look at Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 262.78K.

Analysts gave the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TRVI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Instantly TRVI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 27.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7390 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.18%, with the 5-day performance at 27.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) is 2.55% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TRVI’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1042.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1042.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.57% over the past 6 months, a 14.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. will rise 41.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 20.40%.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.05% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. shares while 55.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.22%. There are 55.47% institutions holding the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 22.98% of the shares, roughly 5.94 million TRVI shares worth $4.65 million.

Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.67% or 4.82 million shares worth $6.75 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 75000.0 shares worth around $58665.0.