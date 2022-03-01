TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.63. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $4.02 changing hands around $0.12 or 3.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $272.03M. TGAâ€™s last price was a premium, traded about 2.74% off its 52-week high of $3.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 65.67% up since then. When we look at TransGlobe Energy Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 601.18K.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Instantly TGA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.08 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 3.08% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.57%, with the 5-day performance at 23.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) is 33.56% up.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.63 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TransGlobe Energy Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $55.4 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.84 million and $40.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.80%.

TGA Dividends

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.36% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares while 23.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.71%. There are 23.31% institutions holding the TransGlobe Energy Corporation stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.59% of the shares, roughly 6.23 million TGA shares worth $18.75 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 2.99 million shares worth $9.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. With 3.4 million shares estimated at $7.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.69 million.