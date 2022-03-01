TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 4.91 million TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s per share price at $13.52 changed hands at $2.14 or 18.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $502.67M. TPIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -343.79% off its 52-week high of $60.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.23, which suggests the last value was 31.73% up since then. When we look at TPI Composites Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Instantly TPIC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.38 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 18.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.63%, with the 5-day performance at 28.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is 26.59% up.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TPI Composites Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.26% over the past 6 months, a 54.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 22.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TPI Composites Inc. will fall -1,142.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -640.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $387.93 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that TPI Composites Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $401.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $465.57 million and $410.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.80%. The 2022 estimates are for TPI Composites Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.17% of TPI Composites Inc. shares while 99.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.70%. There are 99.49% institutions holding the TPI Composites Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.83% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million TPIC shares worth $123.02 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.66% or 2.47 million shares worth $83.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $33.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $28.31 million.