ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 10.52 million ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at $0.02 or 13.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.65M. TBLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -627.78% off its 52-week high of $1.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 22.22% up since then. When we look at ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Analysts gave the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TBLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1850 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 13.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.04%, with the 5-day performance at 6.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is -31.32% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TBLT’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -733.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -733.33% for it to hit the projected low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.76% over the past 6 months, a 68.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. will rise 88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $14.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.02 million and $12.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 67.00%.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 30.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares while 7.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.25%. There are 7.23% institutions holding the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.94% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million TBLT shares worth $1.95 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.32 million shares estimated at $1.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $0.62 million.