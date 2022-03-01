ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.41 million ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.49 changed hands at $0.35 or 4.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $803.32M. TDUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.27% off its 52-week high of $31.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.78, which suggests the last value was 20.14% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.49 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.46%, with the 5-day performance at 5.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 5.07% up.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.36 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ThredUp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $76.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.80%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.25% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 112.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.61%. There are 112.04% institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million TDUP shares worth $99.99 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.95% or 7.81 million shares worth $99.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund. With 2.66 million shares estimated at $57.64 million under it, the former controlled 5.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held about 4.41% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $49.94 million.