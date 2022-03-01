ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Stock Could Make A -823.08% Loss

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.65 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.61M. THMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -412.31% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 9.23% up since then. When we look at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 158.67K.

Analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended THMO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Instantly THMO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7106 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.63%, with the 5-day performance at -12.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is -24.26% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, THMO’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -823.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -823.08% for it to hit the projected low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.77% over the past 6 months, a 69.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 109.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.37 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.95 million and $2.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 110.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.00%. The 2022 estimates are for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 22.40%.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.13% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares while 3.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.49%. There are 3.59% institutions holding the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.23% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million THMO shares worth $0.52 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 67135.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 77065.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.