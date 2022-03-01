TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Shares Are Down -32.71% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 6.29 million TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $0.24 changed hands at $0.02 or 8.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.06M. TXMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -608.33% off its 52-week high of $1.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.87 million.

Analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TXMD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

Instantly TXMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2499 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 8.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.71%, with the 5-day performance at -0.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is -12.76% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TXMD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1983.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TherapeuticsMD Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.41% over the past 6 months, a 44.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TherapeuticsMD Inc. will rise 53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.98 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $28.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.58 million and $19.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.30%. The 2022 estimates are for TherapeuticsMD Inc. earnings to increase by 6.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.60% per year.

TXMD Dividends

TherapeuticsMD Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.95% of TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares while 35.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.72%. There are 35.09% institutions holding the TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.87% of the shares, roughly 24.89 million TXMD shares worth $8.85 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 18.91 million shares worth $14.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 9.83 million shares estimated at $7.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $4.49 million.