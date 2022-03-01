Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.57 changing hands around $0.09 or 6.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $226.97M. TALK’s current price is a discount, trading about -599.36% off its 52-week high of $10.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 17.2% up since then. When we look at Talkspace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Analysts gave the Talkspace Inc. (TALK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TALK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Talkspace Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Instantly TALK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5400 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 6.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.87%, with the 5-day performance at 3.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) is 10.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TALK’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Talkspace Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.52% over the past 6 months, a 47.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.56 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Talkspace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $33.61 million.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.68% of Talkspace Inc. shares while 67.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.85%. There are 67.05% institutions holding the Talkspace Inc. stock share, with Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.65% of the shares, roughly 14.7 million TALK shares worth $28.96 million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.45% or 11.34 million shares worth $22.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were MFS New Discovery Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 2.57 million shares estimated at $5.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $6.02 million.