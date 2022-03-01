TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $85.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 15.47 million TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.08. With the company’s per share price at $2.84 changed hands at -$0.07 or -2.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.58B. TAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -2811.62% off its 52-week high of $82.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 20.42% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.89 million.

Analysts gave the TAL Education Group (TAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TAL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. TAL Education Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.91 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.74%, with the 5-day performance at -15.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 18.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 48.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAL’s forecast low is $2.50 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2892.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.97% for it to hit the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TAL Education Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.83% over the past 6 months, a 185.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TAL Education Group will fall -94.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.31 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2021 will be $1.46 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.10%. The 2022 estimates are for TAL Education Group earnings to decrease by -2.50%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group shares while 61.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.78%. There are 61.77% institutions holding the TAL Education Group stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.47% of the shares, roughly 24.27 million TAL shares worth $117.48 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.97% or 22.07 million shares worth $106.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 15.27 million shares estimated at $81.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 9.52 million shares worth around $46.09 million.