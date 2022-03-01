SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.41 million SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $0.64 changed hands at $0.06 or 9.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.48M. SPCB’s last price was a discount, traded about -360.94% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6697 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 9.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.32%, with the 5-day performance at 6.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is 23.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPCB’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -212.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -212.5% for it to hit the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.2 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.30%. The 2022 estimates are for SuperCom Ltd. earnings to increase by 36.50%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.98% of SuperCom Ltd. shares while 12.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.14%. There are 12.43% institutions holding the SuperCom Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million SPCB shares worth $0.15 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 8931.0 shares estimated at $8037.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.