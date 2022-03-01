Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 11.98 million Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $27.28 changed hands at $2.64 or 10.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.63B. RUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -152.49% off its 52-week high of $68.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.61, which suggests the last value was 31.78% up since then. When we look at Sunrun Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.08 million.

Analysts gave the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RUN as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sunrun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 27.96 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 10.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.47%, with the 5-day performance at 26.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 17.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RUN’s forecast low is $14.85 with $91.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -233.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunrun Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.53% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunrun Inc. will rise 102.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $408.92 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Sunrun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $411.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $320.41 million and $334.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Sunrun Inc. earnings to increase by 68.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.82% per year.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.32% of Sunrun Inc. shares while 102.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.50%. There are 102.86% institutions holding the Sunrun Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.31% of the shares, roughly 29.63 million RUN shares worth $1.02 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.38% or 21.49 million shares worth $945.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 6.42 million shares estimated at $295.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 5.59 million shares worth around $257.32 million.