Stock Performance And Forecast For Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.68 changed hands at $0.1 or 16.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.48M. BAOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1025.0% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.54, which suggests the last value was 20.59% up since then. When we look at Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 135.65K.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Instantly BAOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7699 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 16.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.60%, with the 5-day performance at 11.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is -14.54% down.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -22.60%.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 30.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.45% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares while 0.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.29%. There are 0.08% institutions holding the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 22354.0 BAOS shares worth $39119.0.

With 3117.0 shares estimated at $5049.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.