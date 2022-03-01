Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.17 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $326.48M. SPIR’s last price was a discount, traded about -798.62% off its 52-week high of $19.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 7.37% up since then. When we look at Spire Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SPIR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Spire Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Instantly SPIR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.52 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.80%, with the 5-day performance at -12.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is -4.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.9 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Spire Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $16.05 million.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.79% of Spire Global Inc. shares while 29.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.31%. There are 29.58% institutions holding the Spire Global Inc. stock share, with Deer IX & Co. Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.44% of the shares, roughly 7.28 million SPIR shares worth $91.19 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 5.0 million shares worth $62.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $7.62 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 15513.0 shares worth around $0.19 million.