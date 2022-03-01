Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.77 changing hands around $0.13 or 1.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $707.48M. SKYH’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.34% off its 52-week high of $15.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.25, which suggests the last value was 55.4% up since then. When we look at Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 590.71K.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Instantly SKYH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.50 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.45%, with the 5-day performance at 15.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) is 53.16% up.

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.13% of Sky Harbour Group Corporation shares while 75.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.40%. There are 75.05% institutions holding the Sky Harbour Group Corporation stock share, with Karpus Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million SKYH shares worth $19.16 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 0.95 million shares worth $9.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $2.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held about 1.09% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.5 million.