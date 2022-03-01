Should You Invest In Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.02 changed hands at -$0.28 or -8.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $475.00M. HMPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -303.64% off its 52-week high of $12.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.05, which suggests the last value was -0.99% down since then. When we look at Home Point Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 91.63K.

Analysts gave the Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HMPT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Home Point Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) trade information

Instantly HMPT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.87 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -8.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.67%, with the 5-day performance at -18.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) is -17.29% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HMPT’s forecast low is $3.60 with $6.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -19.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Home Point Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.08% over the past 6 months, a 5.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 32.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Home Point Capital Inc. will fall -95.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -88.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $173.38 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Home Point Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $166.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $455.1 million and $422 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -61.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -60.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Home Point Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.00% per year.

HMPT Dividends

Home Point Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14. The 4.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 4.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.09% of Home Point Capital Inc. shares while 94.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.49%. There are 94.45% institutions holding the Home Point Capital Inc. stock share, with Stone Point Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 91.57% of the shares, roughly 127.77 million HMPT shares worth $526.42 million.

Miller Value Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 1.01 million shares worth $4.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $4.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.78 million.