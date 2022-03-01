Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.05 or 21.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.04M. AIHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -515.38% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 38.46% up since then. When we look at Senmiao Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 331.74K.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Instantly AIHS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2900 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 21.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.70%, with the 5-day performance at -10.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is -14.86% down.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Senmiao Technology Limited earnings to decrease by -137.10%.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.93% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares while 1.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.63%. There are 1.32% institutions holding the Senmiao Technology Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million AIHS shares worth $0.2 million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.24% or 0.15 million shares worth $85819.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 16727.0 shares estimated at $11372.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.