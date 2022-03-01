Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 16.99 million Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.01 changed hands at $0.4 or 3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.24B. HOOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -607.74% off its 52-week high of $85.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.93, which suggests the last value was 17.32% up since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.69 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.10 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.38%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 3.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HOOD’s forecast low is $11.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -274.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Robinhood Markets Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.38% over the past 6 months, a 88.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $354.17 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Robinhood Markets Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $431.71 million.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.64% of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares while 72.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.63%. There are 72.62% institutions holding the Robinhood Markets Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.26% of the shares, roughly 74.82 million HOOD shares worth $3.15 billion.

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.92% or 72.34 million shares worth $3.04 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 11.31 million shares estimated at $293.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $97.4 million.