Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) Shares Inclined By 17.74% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.37. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $20.98 changing hands around $0.47 or 2.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $539.21M. RLMDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -90.66% off its 52-week high of $40.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.23, which suggests the last value was 22.64% up since then. When we look at Relmada Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 253.23K.

Analysts gave the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RLMD as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Relmada Therapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.83.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) trade information

Instantly RLMD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.31 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 2.29% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.97%, with the 5-day performance at 12.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) is 17.74% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RLMDâ€™s forecast low is $42.00 with $90.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -328.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -15.21% over the past 6 months, a -82.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. will fall -39.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Relmada Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -392.00%.

RLMD Dividends

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.55% of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. shares while 78.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.82%. There are 78.59% institutions holding the Relmada Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with VR Adviser, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 22.94% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million RLMD shares worth $51.14 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.10% or 2.19 million shares worth $49.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $14.24 million under it, the former controlled 5.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $8.11 million.