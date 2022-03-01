Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.16 changed hands at -$0.26 or -5.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $576.87M. QSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -267.31% off its 52-week high of $15.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.79, which suggests the last value was 8.89% up since then. When we look at Quantum-Si incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.57 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -5.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.14%, with the 5-day performance at -5.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -7.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5 days.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.90% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares while 39.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.14%. There are 39.20% institutions holding the Quantum-Si incorporated stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.12% of the shares, roughly 13.07 million QSI shares worth $102.84 million.

Glenview Capital Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 6.0 million shares worth $47.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 10.99 million shares estimated at $86.49 million under it, the former controlled 9.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $20.85 million.