Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PHCF Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changing hands around $0.06 or 4.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.46M. PHCF’s current price is a discount, trading about -364.93% off its 52-week high of $6.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 47.76% up since then. When we look at Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 108.71K.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) trade information

Instantly PHCF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 50.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 4.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.67%, with the 5-day performance at 50.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) is 39.63% up.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -66.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -17.10%.

PHCF Dividends

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 31.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.22% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares while 0.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.99%. There are 0.32% institutions holding the Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 17900.0 PHCF shares worth $26850.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 11943.0 shares worth $17914.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 11943.0 shares estimated at $17436.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.