Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.21 million Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $224.30M. PROG’s last price was a discount, traded about -359.26% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 51.11% up since then. When we look at Progenity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.55 million.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Instantly PROG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.41%, with the 5-day performance at -12.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is 5.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Progenity Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.86% over the past 6 months, a 73.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Progenity Inc. will rise 89.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Progenity Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.28 million and $24.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -98.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -98.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Progenity Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.30%.

PROG Dividends

Progenity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.25% of Progenity Inc. shares while 52.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.00%. There are 52.95% institutions holding the Progenity Inc. stock share, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 22.23% of the shares, roughly 36.4 million PROG shares worth $55.32 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 6.54 million shares worth $9.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $0.84 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.47 million.