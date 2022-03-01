Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.10 changing hands around $0.1 or 4.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $160.10M. PLG’s current price is a discount, trading about -154.29% off its 52-week high of $5.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.44, which suggests the last value was 31.43% up since then. When we look at Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 841.94K.

Analysts gave the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

Instantly PLG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.22 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 4.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.58%, with the 5-day performance at 1.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) is 32.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLG’s forecast low is $1.18 with $3.92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -86.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. earnings to decrease by -56.80%.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.99% of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares while 17.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.96%. There are 17.91% institutions holding the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.26% of the shares, roughly 9.07 million PLG shares worth $14.33 million.

CQS (US), LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.10% or 0.88 million shares worth $1.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. With 6.19 million shares estimated at $14.24 million under it, the former controlled 7.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.94 million.