Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 4.86 million Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $11.92 changed hands at $0.56 or 4.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. PACB’s last price was a discount, traded about -213.93% off its 52-week high of $37.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.04, which suggests the last value was 24.16% up since then. When we look at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Instantly PACB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.95 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 4.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.74%, with the 5-day performance at 3.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is 26.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.73 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.37% over the past 6 months, a -38.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. will fall -178.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36.3 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $37.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.14 million and $25.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. earnings to increase by 130.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.00% per year.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.06% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares while 84.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.71%. There are 84.27% institutions holding the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.30% of the shares, roughly 22.72 million PACB shares worth $580.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.16% or 18.0 million shares worth $459.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 14.48 million shares estimated at $383.41 million under it, the former controlled 6.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 4.67% of the shares, roughly 10.31 million shares worth around $273.0 million.