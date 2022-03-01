Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -545.16% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.75. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.86 changing hands around $0.24 or 14.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.50M. ONTXâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -988.71% off its 52-week high of $20.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.38, which suggests the last value was 25.81% up since then. When we look at Onconova Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 247.78K.

Analysts gave the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONTX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Instantly ONTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 14.51% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is -3.57% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ONTXâ€™s forecast low is $7.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -545.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -276.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -68.97% over the past 6 months, a 43.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. will rise 35.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Onconova Therapeutics Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $100k. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $57k and $56k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 78.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 90.30%.

ONTX Dividends

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares while 16.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.45%. There are 16.38% institutions holding the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.93% of the shares, roughly 0.85 million ONTX shares worth $2.16 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 0.3 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $2.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.91 million.