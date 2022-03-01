Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 23.2 million Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at $0.02 or 11.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $65.72M. METX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1445.0% off its 52-week high of $3.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.09 million.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Instantly METX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2050 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 11.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.93%, with the 5-day performance at -1.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 16.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.71 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $31.71 million.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 22.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.86% of Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares while 0.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.02%. There are 0.95% institutions holding the Meten Holding Group Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million METX shares worth $0.17 million.

ATW Spac Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.