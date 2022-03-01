Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.07 million Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.24 changed hands at $0.32 or 4.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.71B. LYEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.03% off its 52-week high of $19.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.91, which suggests the last value was 32.18% up since then. When we look at Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 775.08K.

Analysts gave the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LYEL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Instantly LYEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.28 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 4.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.46%, with the 5-day performance at 20.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) is 40.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.03 days.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.85 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lyell Immunopharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -58.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -7.90% per year.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.16% of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares while 32.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.36%. There are 32.16% institutions holding the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. stock share, with MWG Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.48% of the shares, roughly 20.3 million LYEL shares worth $300.42 million.

Apoletto Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 15.17 million shares worth $224.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.69 million shares estimated at $24.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $11.67 million.