Let’s Talk About Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.61 changed hands at $0.1 or 3.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.21M. SOPA’s last price was a discount, traded about -2863.22% off its 52-week high of $77.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 16.48% up since then. When we look at Society Pass Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.70 million.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 3.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.93%, with the 5-day performance at -14.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is -41.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Society Pass Incorporated earnings to increase by 54.30%.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.73% of Society Pass Incorporated shares while 1.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.21%. There are 1.87% institutions holding the Society Pass Incorporated stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 52685.0 SOPA shares worth $0.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 45262.0 shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021.