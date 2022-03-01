Let’s Talk About Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.74 changing hands around $0.18 or 1.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.11B. ATUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -225.3% off its 52-week high of $38.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.47, which suggests the last value was 10.82% up since then. When we look at Altice USA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.40 million.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Instantly ATUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.82 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is -14.05% down.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Altice USA Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.02% over the past 6 months, a -32.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Altice USA Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.52 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Altice USA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.54 billion and $2.49 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Altice USA Inc. earnings to increase by 186.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.95% per year.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.43% of Altice USA Inc. shares while 54.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.57%. There are 54.80% institutions holding the Altice USA Inc. stock share, with Clarkston Capital Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.49% of the shares, roughly 20.41 million ATUS shares worth $330.2 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.43% or 20.14 million shares worth $325.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 6.11 million shares estimated at $126.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 4.9 million shares worth around $101.52 million.