Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH)

In the last trading session, 1.31 million MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.17 changed hands at $0.27 or 9.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.07M. MDJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.29% off its 52-week high of $8.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 55.84% up since then. When we look at MDJM Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 730.26K.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) trade information

Instantly MDJH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.59 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 9.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.09%, with the 5-day performance at 6.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) is 75.14% up.

MDJM Ltd (MDJH) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for MDJM Ltd earnings to decrease by -43.10%.

MDJH Dividends

MDJM Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 15.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 87.54% of MDJM Ltd shares while 0.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.97%. There are 0.37% institutions holding the MDJM Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.23% of the shares, roughly 26500.0 MDJH shares worth $0.11 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 12147.0 shares worth $48830.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 4594.0 shares estimated at $18927.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.

