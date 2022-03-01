Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 12.19 million Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.68. With the company’s per share price at $2.95 changed hands at $0.5 or 20.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.41M. KAVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -1100.0% off its 52-week high of $35.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 82.37% up since then. When we look at Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.17 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Instantly KAVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.05 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 20.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 295.81%, with the 5-day performance at 20.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 431.44% up.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.29% of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares while 2.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.17%. There are 2.05% institutions holding the Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.97% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million KAVL shares worth $0.31 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 31106.0 shares estimated at $58168.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.