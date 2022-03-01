Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 4.71 million Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.41 changed hands at $0.58 or 6.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $927.76M. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -455.79% off its 52-week high of $52.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.82, which suggests the last value was 27.52% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies AG’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.62 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 6.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.46%, with the 5-day performance at 14.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 28.20% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JMIA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $30.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -219.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Jumia Technologies AG earnings to decrease by -10.70%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares while 27.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.75%. There are 27.75% institutions holding the Jumia Technologies AG stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 9.49 million JMIA shares worth $176.4 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.95% or 1.93 million shares worth $35.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $134.56 million under it, the former controlled 6.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $8.88 million.