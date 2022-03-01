Is PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PCT) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.96 changed hands at $0.7 or 11.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $839.65M. PCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -413.65% off its 52-week high of $35.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.94, which suggests the last value was 29.02% up since then. When we look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PCT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.11 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 11.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.27%, with the 5-day performance at 15.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 33.85% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCT’s forecast low is $25.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -546.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -259.2% for it to hit the projected low.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for PureCycle Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 95.90%.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.74% of PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares while 42.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.52%. There are 42.10% institutions holding the PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.16% of the shares, roughly 17.79 million PCT shares worth $236.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.29% or 6.2 million shares worth $82.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.01 million shares estimated at $26.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.50% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $23.32 million.