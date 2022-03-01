Is Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 10.49 million Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $29.06 changed hands at $0.87 or 3.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.67B. PTON’s last price was a discount, traded about -346.32% off its 52-week high of $129.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.81, which suggests the last value was 21.51% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 27.79 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.31 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 3.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.74%, with the 5-day performance at -1.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is 21.23% up.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peloton Interactive Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.15% over the past 6 months, a -496.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peloton Interactive Inc. will fall -811.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -666.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 billion. 26 analysts are of the opinion that Peloton Interactive Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.42 billion.

The 2022 estimates are for Peloton Interactive Inc. earnings to decrease by -98.50%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.61% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares while 78.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.20%. There are 78.91% institutions holding the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.28% of the shares, roughly 28.19 million PTON shares worth $2.45 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.13% or 22.29 million shares worth $1.94 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.5 million shares estimated at $913.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 7.22 million shares worth around $628.21 million.