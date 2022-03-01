Is Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $38.84 changed hands at -$0.75 or -1.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.76B. LEGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.33% off its 52-week high of $58.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.41, which suggests the last value was 39.73% up since then. When we look at Legend Biotech Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 790.57K.

Analysts gave the Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LEGN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Legend Biotech Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Instantly LEGN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 41.03 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -1.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.06%, with the 5-day performance at 4.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) is 10.65% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.15% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LEGN’s forecast low is $51.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -93.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Legend Biotech Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.10% over the past 6 months, a -11.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Legend Biotech Corporation will fall -68.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.22 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Legend Biotech Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $15.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $40.78 million and $13.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -65.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Legend Biotech Corporation earnings to decrease by -122.00%.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Legend Biotech Corporation shares while 27.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.74%. There are 27.59% institutions holding the Legend Biotech Corporation stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.18% of the shares, roughly 11.05 million LEGN shares worth $558.94 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.74% or 2.69 million shares worth $135.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 3.69 million shares estimated at $186.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $50.13 million.