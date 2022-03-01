Is Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 4.06 million Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.48 changed hands at $0.14 or 4.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $909.71M. ASTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -387.07% off its 52-week high of $16.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 17.53% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.30 million.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.55 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.78%, with the 5-day performance at 6.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -19.63% down.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.17 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Astra Space Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.40%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.71% of Astra Space Inc. shares while 35.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.16%. There are 35.90% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc. stock share, with SherpaCapital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 29.45 million ASTR shares worth $255.92 million.

Canaan Partners X LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.24% or 20.69 million shares worth $179.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $14.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $10.26 million.