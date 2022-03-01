IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.7 million IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.98 changed hands at $0.88 or 5.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.18B. IONQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.66% off its 52-week high of $35.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.07, which suggests the last value was 55.76% up since then. When we look at IonQ Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

Analysts gave the IonQ Inc. (IONQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IONQ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IonQ Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Instantly IONQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.57 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.31%, with the 5-day performance at 8.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) is 68.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IONQ’s forecast low is $20.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -62.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.16% for it to hit the projected low.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.14 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that IonQ Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.16 million.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.80% of IonQ Inc. shares while 28.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.01%. There are 28.96% institutions holding the IonQ Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 8.14 million IONQ shares worth $84.63 million.

Levin Capital Strategies, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.04% or 2.0 million shares worth $20.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd. With 0.42 million shares estimated at $6.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 12989.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.