Investor Confidence Inclines As ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) Shares Gain $0.01

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.23 changing hands around $0.01 or 7.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.34M. MOHO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1039.13% off its 52-week high of $2.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 26.09% up since then. When we look at ECMOHO Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 397.63K.

Analysts gave the ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MOHO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ECMOHO Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Instantly MOHO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2370 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 7.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.52%, with the 5-day performance at -9.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) is -23.46% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MOHO’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2073.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2073.91% for it to hit the projected low.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.47 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ECMOHO Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $71.45 million.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.82% of ECMOHO Limited shares while 1.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.72%. There are 1.54% institutions holding the ECMOHO Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.03% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million MOHO shares worth $0.11 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.