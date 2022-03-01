Investor Confidence Declines As Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Shares Lose -$0.01

In the last trading session, 12.33 million Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.59 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.51M. GFAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1196.61% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 49.15% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 55.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7000 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.38%, with the 5-day performance at 55.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -18.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64129.99999999999 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.54% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares while 10.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.29%. There are 10.33% institutions holding the Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million GFAI shares worth $3.54 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 0.73 million shares worth $2.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021.