Informatica Inc. (NYSE: INFA) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.16 changed hands at -$1.61 or -7.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.59B. INFA’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.06% off its 52-week high of $40.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.88, which suggests the last value was 6.35% up since then. When we look at Informatica Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 714.02K.

Analysts gave the Informatica Inc. (INFA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INFA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Informatica Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) trade information

Instantly INFA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.10 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -7.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.48%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) is -22.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

Informatica Inc. (INFA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Informatica Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $396.41 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Informatica Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $362.32 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Informatica Inc. earnings to increase by 8.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.73% per year.

INFA Dividends

Informatica Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.25% of Informatica Inc. shares while 35.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.43%. There are 35.10% institutions holding the Informatica Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held 0.58% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million INFA shares worth $40.41 million.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 1.23 million shares worth $36.43 million as of Oct 30, 2021.