Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 3.19 million Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.69 changed hands at -$1.41 or -19.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $724.70M. HRTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -233.74% off its 52-week high of $18.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.65, which suggests the last value was -16.87% down since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.62 on Monday, 02/28/22 subtracted -19.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.23%, with the 5-day performance at -3.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is -12.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HRTX’s forecast low is $13.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -602.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -128.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Heron Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.74% over the past 6 months, a 7.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Heron Therapeutics Inc. will rise 14.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $37.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.61 million and $20.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 87.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by 0.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.50% per year.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.21% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares while 109.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.24%. There are 109.01% institutions holding the Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.75% of the shares, roughly 11.98 million HRTX shares worth $128.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 9.5 million shares worth $101.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4.71 million shares estimated at $50.31 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.01% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $32.76 million.