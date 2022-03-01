Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 3.08 million Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.44 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $677.47M. GTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.39% off its 52-week high of $1.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 69.44% up since then. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

Analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GTE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 83.94%, with the 5-day performance at 11.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 62.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GTE’s forecast low is $1.37 with $2.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.57%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.31% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 17.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.12%. There are 17.70% institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.93% of the shares, roughly 29.13 million GTE shares worth $21.52 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.44% or 8.96 million shares worth $6.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 6.92 million shares estimated at $6.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $1.77 million.