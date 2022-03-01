GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.82 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $268.60M. GLDG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.59% off its 52-week high of $1.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 45.6% up since then. When we look at GoldMining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 937.15K.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Instantly GLDG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8700 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.17%, with the 5-day performance at 7.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) is 22.60% up.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.86% of GoldMining Inc. shares while 9.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.14%. There are 9.55% institutions holding the GoldMining Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.51% of the shares, roughly 8.27 million GLDG shares worth $9.93 million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 2.5 million shares worth $2.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. With 7.75 million shares estimated at $10.0 million under it, the former controlled 5.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.15 million.