GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Stock: Performance and Outlook – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Stock: Performance and Outl...

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.82 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $268.60M. GLDG’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.59% off its 52-week high of $1.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 45.6% up since then. When we look at GoldMining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 937.15K.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Instantly GLDG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8700 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.17%, with the 5-day performance at 7.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) is 22.60% up.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in April.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.86% of GoldMining Inc. shares while 9.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.14%. There are 9.55% institutions holding the GoldMining Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.51% of the shares, roughly 8.27 million GLDG shares worth $9.93 million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 2.5 million shares worth $2.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. With 7.75 million shares estimated at $10.0 million under it, the former controlled 5.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.15 million.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.