Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.65 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. GENI’s last price was a discount, traded about -345.66% off its 52-week high of $25.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.83, which suggests the last value was 14.51% up since then. When we look at Genius Sports Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GENI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genius Sports Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Instantly GENI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.85 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.66%, with the 5-day performance at 6.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is -3.42% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GENI’s forecast low is $9.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -324.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -59.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.43 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Genius Sports Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $78.04 million.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 23.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.63% of Genius Sports Limited shares while 45.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.02%. There are 45.84% institutions holding the Genius Sports Limited stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 18.05 million GENI shares worth $336.74 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.39% or 16.7 million shares worth $311.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund. With 7.1 million shares estimated at $131.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $66.0 million.