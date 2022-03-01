GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.46. With the company’s per share price at $123.34 changed hands at $4.76 or 4.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.89B. GME’s last price was a discount, traded about -182.55% off its 52-week high of $348.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $86.00, which suggests the last value was 30.27% up since then. When we look at GameStop Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Analysts gave the GameStop Corp. (GME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GME as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GameStop Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 126.29 on Monday, 02/28/22 added 4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.88%, with the 5-day performance at 1.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is 31.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -120.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GME’s forecast low is $23.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 18.92% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 81.35% for it to hit the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GameStop Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.82% over the past 6 months, a 17.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GameStop Corp. will fall -41.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.25 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that GameStop Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.12 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.50%. The 2022 estimates are for GameStop Corp. earnings to increase by 37.80%.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.98% of GameStop Corp. shares while 28.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.64%. There are 28.41% institutions holding the GameStop Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.78% of the shares, roughly 5.94 million GME shares worth $1.04 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 5.15 million shares worth $902.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.85 million shares estimated at $323.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $307.75 million.